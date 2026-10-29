IN-SPACe selects 6 firms for AI inspired program with ₹1cr
IN-SPACe just picked six private space-sector entities for its AI INSPIRED program, giving each up to ₹1 crore to work on cool new tech.
The focus? Smarter ways to land spacecraft, spot debris, and make satellites more independent, all using artificial intelligence.
It's all part of a bigger push to get more homegrown innovation into India's space scene.
Six winners named plus 2 mentored
The winners include Agnikul Cosmos, building AI tools for pinpoint landings; Digantara, Agentic RSO Evaluation Suite (ARES); and EON Space Labs, creating real-time awareness tech.
OrbitAid Aerospace is improving servicing algorithms for satellites, Omnipresent Robot Technologies is working on automated target recognition, and TakeMeToSpace is developing autonomy solutions.
Plus, Foucault Private Limited and AkashaVeda Technologies will get mentorship and access to Isro facilities, helping fresh ideas take off even faster.