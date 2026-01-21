IN-SPACe teams up with startups for India's 1st private satellite constellation

These "made in India" satellites will use advanced cameras and radar—think super-detailed images from SatSure's imaging technology, hyperspectral sensors, and radar eyes from PierSight. Launched into orbit and operated by the consortium, they'll help track crops, monitor disasters and climate changes, support infrastructure projects, and boost security.

Why does it matter?

This project means less relying on foreign data for things like weather or agriculture.

IN-SPACe will let the government access satellite data as a service while the companies sell insights worldwide in energy and maritime sectors.

Plus, Dhruva Space is part of the consortium—helping put India's private space industry firmly on the map.