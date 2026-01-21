IN-SPACe teams up with startups for India's 1st private satellite constellation
Big news for Indian space tech: IN-SPACe has signed on with four homegrown startups—Pixxel, Dhruva Space, PierSight, and SatSure Analytics—to launch the country's first privately-owned Earth observation satellite network.
Over the next five years, they'll build and run 12 satellites, investing more than ₹1,200 crore to make it happen.
What's special about these satellites?
These "made in India" satellites will use advanced cameras and radar—think super-detailed images from SatSure's imaging technology, hyperspectral sensors, and radar eyes from PierSight.
Launched into orbit and operated by the consortium, they'll help track crops, monitor disasters and climate changes, support infrastructure projects, and boost security.
Why does it matter?
This project means less relying on foreign data for things like weather or agriculture.
IN-SPACe will let the government access satellite data as a service while the companies sell insights worldwide in energy and maritime sectors.
Plus, Dhruva Space is part of the consortium—helping put India's private space industry firmly on the map.