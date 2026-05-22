IN-SPACe to create Gujarat and Tamil Nadu space engineering hubs

Khoraj satellite testing, Thoothukudi rocket assembly

The Gujarat hub (Khoraj) will focus on making satellites and testing their parts to survive tough space conditions.

Down south, the Tamil Nadu hub (Thoothukudi) will handle rocket assembly and testing, close to the Kulasekharapatnam launch site.

With ₹100 crore sanctioned for the Thoothukudi facility, these hubs are set to boost India's global standing in space, making it easier (and cheaper) for young innovators to launch their ideas sky-high.