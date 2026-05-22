IN-SPACe to create Gujarat and Tamil Nadu space engineering hubs
Technology
India is setting up two major engineering hubs in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu to help private companies build rockets and satellites.
Led by IN-SPACe, this move means startups and businesses can use top-notch facilities without huge upfront costs, kind of like plug-and-play for space tech.
Khoraj satellite testing, Thoothukudi rocket assembly
The Gujarat hub (Khoraj) will focus on making satellites and testing their parts to survive tough space conditions.
Down south, the Tamil Nadu hub (Thoothukudi) will handle rocket assembly and testing, close to the Kulasekharapatnam launch site.
With ₹100 crore sanctioned for the Thoothukudi facility, these hubs are set to boost India's global standing in space, making it easier (and cheaper) for young innovators to launch their ideas sky-high.