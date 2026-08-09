ISRO's ₹986cr satellite launch complex in TN to be privatized
What's the story
IN-SPACe has begun the process of privatizing operations and management of the ₹986 crore Small Satellite Launch Complex (SLC) at Kulasekarapattinam, Tamil Nadu. The SLC is part of a new spaceport being developed by ISRO as India's second launch site. Spread across some 2,233 acres, it will primarily handle launches involving small rockets like the SSLV.
EoI issued
EoI issued to find suitable industry partner
To find a suitable industry partner, IN-SPACe has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI). The agency is looking for eligible Indian entities to operate and manage the new launch complex.
"To facilitate a smooth transition and capability development, ISRO will provide the selected party with the necessary technical guidance, operational support, training," said IN-SPACe in its announcement.
Operator responsibilities
Operator will be responsible for end-to-end management of SLC
The selected operator will be responsible for end-to-end management of the launch complex.
This includes launch campaign operations, maintenance of facilities and systems, safety and security, mission readiness, asset management, logistics and coordination with ISRO.
The SLC is part of India's second launch site on the Tamil Nadu coast. It offers advantages for small satellite launches into polar and Sun-synchronous orbits.
Launch advantages
SLC offers direct access to Indian Ocean for launches
Unlike Sriharikota launches, rockets from Kulasekarapattinam can fly directly south over the Indian Ocean.
This eliminates the need for a dog-leg maneuver to avoid Sri Lanka, improving payload capability and reducing fuel requirements.
The new launch complex is designed for high launch cadence with faster turnaround times between missions.
Together with SSLV, it will meet rising domestic and global demand for dedicated small satellite launches.
Technology transfer
IN-SPACe's push for technology handover
In recent months, IN-SPACe has been pushing for technology handover of PSLV and LVM-3 launch vehicles developed by ISRO.
The technology for SSLV has already been procured by defense PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for ₹511 crore.
In June, the agency invited private firms to set up ground stations at one of ISRO's key facilities, the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).