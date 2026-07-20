India 7th at Shanghai IMO, 2 gold and 4 silver

Gold medals went to Aarav Gupta (Delhi) and Abel George Mathew (Karnataka), while Bairav Murugan (Karnataka), Kanav Talwar (Delhi), Sanjana Philo Chacko (Kerala), and Shreya Shantanu Mundhada (Mumbai) took silver medals.

The team was guided by leader Anant Mudgal and deputy leader Dr. Mainak Ghosh, with support from observers Siddharth Choppara and Adhitya Mangudy.