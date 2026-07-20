India 7th at Shanghai IMO, 2 gold and 4 silver
India's math squad just scored big at the IMO in Shanghai, landing seventh place worldwide.
Out of nearly 680 students from 117 countries, our six-member team brought home two gold and four silver medals, marking the fourth year in a row India has made it to the global top 10.
India team led by Anant Mudgal
Gold medals went to Aarav Gupta (Delhi) and Abel George Mathew (Karnataka), while Bairav Murugan (Karnataka), Kanav Talwar (Delhi), Sanjana Philo Chacko (Kerala), and Shreya Shantanu Mundhada (Mumbai) took silver medals.
The team was guided by leader Anant Mudgal and deputy leader Dr. Mainak Ghosh, with support from observers Siddharth Choppara and Adhitya Mangudy.
International Mathematical Olympiad high school contest
The International Mathematical Olympiad is basically the Olympics for high school math whizzes, held every year since 1959.
Teams tackle tough problems, aiming for top scores and global bragging rights.