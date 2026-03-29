India AI Impact Summit 2026: AWS Pavilion spotlights India AI
Technology
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the AWS Pavilion showed off how India is using AI in fresh ways.
With a theme of Bharat builds on AWS, Desh se Duniya ke Liye, the pavilion featured cool projects like Sarvam AI's language models made for Indian languages and BharatGen's homegrown AI to boost research and public services.
The vibe was all about building tech that actually helps people.
AWS powers mobility and health tracking
The pavilion wasn't just about code: there were electric rides from Yulu, cutting-edge bikes by Ultraviolette, Ultrahuman's smart health tracking from your own data, and The Plane Co. may be exploring flying air taxis.
All these innovations are powered by AWS behind the scenes, showing how cloud tech is fueling India's big dreams for a smarter future.