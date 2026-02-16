India AI Impact Summit 2026 begins in New Delhi
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 just kicked off in New Delhi, bringing together over 3,250 speakers and leaders from 20 countries—including France's Emmanuel Macron and Brazil's Lula da Silva.
The five-day event is packed with more than 500 sessions exploring how AI is shaping our future.
PM Modi to inaugurate India AI Impact Expo
PM Modi will open the massive India AI Impact Expo today at Bharat Mandapam.
Expect to see cutting-edge tech and global visitors checking out what's next for artificial intelligence.
Qure.ai's 'AI in Action' report launched at summit
Over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, are expected at the summit.
Qure.ai launched its 'AI in Action' report here, showing how their tech has helped 40 million people worldwide—like cutting lung cancer diagnosis time by half in Goa.
Responsible AI at the forefront of discussions
The summit isn't just about cool gadgets—it's focused on making sure AI helps people fairly and responsibly.
With a focus on responsible AI, jobs and skills, it aims to put India at the center of ethical innovation.