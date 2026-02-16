India AI Impact Summit 2026: Day 1 highlights

Indian startups are making their mark at the summit. Highlights include Yesgnome's Sketly AI for game asset creation, Metasports's new AI commentary for Hitwicket's massive user base, Koyozo's latest gaming hardware, Youth Buzz's "Man vs. GPT" challenge on Ourcadium, and Evivve's enterprise tools to help companies get AI-ready.

Major AI summit with global impact

This is the first major AI summit of its kind in the Global South, aiming to put India on the map as a leader in artificial intelligence.

The event focuses on making AI more accessible for everything from health to governance.

Headline speakers include prominent industry and policy figures.