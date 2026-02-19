India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 4: What's happening today Technology Feb 19, 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening in New Delhi, and Thursday's Day 4 is packed with big names.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking at Bharat Mandapam, alongside an expected crowd of over 2.5 lakh visitors from 100 countries.

The summit features more than 500 sessions and thousands of speakers across four venues.