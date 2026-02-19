India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 4: What's happening today
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening in New Delhi, and Thursday's Day 4 is packed with big names.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking at Bharat Mandapam, alongside an expected crowd of over 2.5 lakh visitors from 100 countries.
The summit features more than 500 sessions and thousands of speakers across four venues.
Who all are speaking today
It's a seriously stacked lineup: Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Bill Gates (Microsoft), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe), Nandan Nilekani (Infosys), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind) and more.
You'll also see leaders from Meta, Mistral AI, Wipro, Adani Group, Cognizant and Bharti Enterprises sharing their thoughts.
Key themes of the summit
This year's summit is all about building global partnerships for responsible and inclusive AI—think better tech for health, education, jobs and governance.
The guiding vibe? People, Planet, Progress—with a focus on safe AI practices and helping everyone grow their skills for the future.