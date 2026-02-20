India AI Impact Summit 2026: Day 5 highlights

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is live at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together global leaders to talk about making AI work for everyone. The six-day summit, which began on February 16, has the expo open through February 21 and focuses on inclusive growth and data sovereignty.

Union minister announces more GPUs for startups Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced 20,000 more GPUs for startups—making powerful AI tools cheaper and easier to access.

The government is also pushing for $200 billion in tech investments.

Meanwhile, Google's Sundar Pichai shared news of a team-up with Reliance Jio on cloud clusters and a green energy project in Rajasthan to power up data centers.

Neysa raises $1.2 billion to boost India's AI computing capacity AI infrastructure platform Neysa has raised $1.2 billion aimed at expanding India's artificial intelligence computing capacity.

Attendees are checking out projects at the summit—from small AI use cases in agriculture and health to demonstrations by local AI platforms such as SarvamAI.