India AI Impact Summit 2026: Global leaders to converge in Delhi
India is hosting its first big international AI summit focused on social impact from February 16-20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
The event will explore how AI can shape society for the better and is set to bring together top minds from around the world.
Who's showing up?
Expect a lineup of heavy hitters: Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI, reportedly), DeepMind's Demis Hassabis, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani and key Indian officials.
What's happening there?
More than 300 exhibitors from nearly 30 countries will be showcasing ideas across themed zones.
The expo is all about connecting innovators with investors and tackling real issues—think AI for healthcare, climate change solutions and making tech work for everyone.