India AI Impact Summit 2026: Highlights and key takeaways

The India AI Impact Summit just wrapped up a packed six days at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi (Feb 16-21). Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the summit attracted over 300,000 visitors from 100+ countries, along with top leaders and tech minds from around the world.

Over 300 exhibitors showcased the latest in AI More than 300 exhibitors filled out the expo halls, showing off how AI is changing healthcare, farming, education—you name it.

Exhibitors came from around 30 countries, and the expo featured more than 10 thematic pavilions highlighting global AI progress.

Major announcements and initiatives launched at the summit The summit focused on People, Planet, and Progress.

Key moments included the New Delhi Declaration signed by over 88 countries and organizations, new Sarvam AI models and the teased Sarvam Kaze smartglasses, BharatGen Param2 going live in 22 languages, and a big boost to India's computing power with over 20K new GPUs.