India AI Impact Summit 2026: How India is leading AI

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 just wrapped up in New Delhi (Feb 16-20), marking the first big global AI summit in the Global South. For five days, tech leaders, startups, and innovators from around the world came together to talk about where AI is headed.

Global talks on how countries can work together to guide AI's future Big names took the stage—Prime Minister Modi, Google's Sundar Pichai, and OpenAI's Sam Altman all shared their visions for AI.

Six casebooks featured over 170 AI innovations From IIT Kanpur's SATHEE (an AI tutor for JEE/NEET students) to drones helping farmers and disaster teams, the six AI Impact Casebooks featured more than 170 AI innovations.

Indian startups showed off everything from language models to robotics kits.