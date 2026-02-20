India AI Impact Summit 2026: How India is leading AI
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 just wrapped up in New Delhi (Feb 16-20), marking the first big global AI summit in the Global South.
For five days, tech leaders, startups, and innovators from around the world came together to talk about where AI is headed.
Global talks on how countries can work together to guide AI's future
Big names took the stage—Prime Minister Modi, Google's Sundar Pichai, and OpenAI's Sam Altman all shared their visions for AI.
The summit also hosted global talks on how countries can work together to guide AI's future.
Six casebooks featured over 170 AI innovations
From IIT Kanpur's SATHEE (an AI tutor for JEE/NEET students) to drones helping farmers and disaster teams, the six AI Impact Casebooks featured more than 170 AI innovations.
Indian startups showed off everything from language models to robotics kits.
India wants to be at the heart of trusted and impactful AI
India made some major moves—joining a US-led initiative for better access to AI chips and launching six Casebooks highlighting over 170 deployed and scalable AI innovations from India and around the world in health, energy, gender empowerment, education, agriculture and accessibility.
The summit made it clear: India wants to be at the heart of trusted and impactful AI.