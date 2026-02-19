India AI Impact Summit 2026: How it can change lives

Why this matters to you

This summit isn't just big talk—it's about real change: building affordable, ethical AI that works for everyone (not just a few countries or companies).

With initiatives to support 500 PhD scholars, 5,000 postgraduates and 8,000 undergraduates under IndiaAI, efforts to reskill over a million IT employees, and investment in new tech, India wants to move from being primarily a consumer of global AI systems to a creator of foundational technologies and an innovation powerhouse.

The focus on responsible use means your future with AI—whether it's education, jobs, or tackling climate change—could look a lot brighter and more inclusive.