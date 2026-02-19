India AI Impact Summit 2026: How it can change lives
Prime Minister Modi just opened the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The summit, variously described in sources as lasting five or six days, is all about making India a global leader in accessible, people-focused AI.
Leaders and tech experts from around the world are here, working to close the tech gap between richer and developing countries.
Highlights include the launch of BharatGen Param2—an AI model supporting 22 Indian languages—and a push for practical solutions in healthcare, climate action, and more.
Why this matters to you
This summit isn't just big talk—it's about real change: building affordable, ethical AI that works for everyone (not just a few countries or companies).
With initiatives to support 500 PhD scholars, 5,000 postgraduates and 8,000 undergraduates under IndiaAI, efforts to reskill over a million IT employees, and investment in new tech, India wants to move from being primarily a consumer of global AI systems to a creator of foundational technologies and an innovation powerhouse.
The focus on responsible use means your future with AI—whether it's education, jobs, or tackling climate change—could look a lot brighter and more inclusive.