India AI Impact Summit 2026: How to attend

There'll be 700+ sessions covering everything from ethical AI to how tech can help healthcare and education. The expo space is huge—300+ exhibitors from 30 countries—and the summit's built around three themes: People, Planet, and Progress. Think of it as a deep dive into how AI can shape our world safely and fairly.

Why you shouldn't miss this event

This is the first international AI summit to take place in the Global South and will showcase India's own foundation models.

There's also a competition with ₹2.5 crore in prizes for fresh ideas that could make a real difference in developing economies.

If you're curious about where AI is headed—or want your voice heard—this event matters.