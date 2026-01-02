India AI Impact Summit 2026: Key highlights, participants, and agenda

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening in New Delhi from February 16-20. It's a big moment—this is the first time a Global South country is hosting an international AI summit after Europe and Korea. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the summit.

Who's in the room? Tech heavyweights like Google's Sundar Pichai, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, and leaders from Microsoft, OpenAI, Salesforce, Adobe, plus top VCs Vinod Khosla and Vishal Sikka are expected to attend.

You'll also find global ministers and policymakers joining the conversation.

What's the focus? The summit is all about "People, Planet, Progress."

Talks center on making AI fairer for everyone—covering inclusion, safety, jobs for young people, economic growth and making sure local voices (including indigenous communities) are heard in future tech.