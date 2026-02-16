India AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off in New Delhi

The summit includes participation from over 500 global AI leaders and covers themes like People, Planet, and Progress—all split into seven "chakras" focused on everything from safe AI to social good. The first day was buzzing with packed halls and visits from PM Modi himself. Big names are showing up too—20+ world leaders including French President Macron and Brazil's President Lula.

India's AI journey is the focus here

This summit highlights India's development of 12 indigenous foundation models and is showcasing the IndiaAI Mission, under which the government has invested ₹10,372 crore (think: major GPU power).

There'll be an AI compendium release, a research symposium midweek, and partnerships brewing in India's rapidly growing AI market.

If you're curious about where tech is headed—or just want to see what all the buzz is about—this is one to watch.