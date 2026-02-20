India AI Impact Summit 2026: Over 70 countries sign declaration Technology Feb 20, 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 was underway in New Delhi, where more than 70 countries had already signed the Leaders' Declaration for safer, more responsible AI worldwide, with the number expected to cross 80.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called it a "grand success," highlighting the power of global teamwork on tech.