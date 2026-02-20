India AI Impact Summit 2026: Over 70 countries sign declaration
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 was underway in New Delhi, where more than 70 countries had already signed the Leaders' Declaration for safer, more responsible AI worldwide, with the number expected to cross 80.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called it a "grand success," highlighting the power of global teamwork on tech.
$250B for infrastructure, $15B Google investment in India
The event focused on three big ideas—People, Planet, and Progress—and seven key areas like safe AI and economic growth.
This led to some huge pledges: $250 billion for infrastructure, $20 billion from venture capitalists, and even a $15 billion investment from Google to establish foundational AI infrastructure in India.
US-India Pax Silica Declaration signed
India's taking a bigger role in shaping global AI rules.
The US-India Pax Silica Declaration signed here also aims to make semiconductor supply chains stronger—aiming to secure and strengthen semiconductor and tech supply chains.