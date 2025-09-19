India-AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi to inaugurate event
The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening in New Delhi on February 19-20, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi opening the event.
Leaders, innovators, and researchers from around the world will gather to explore how AI can drive real change in areas like healthcare, agriculture, education, and sustainability—focusing on solutions that actually make a difference for people.
India's AI vision
India wants to move the AI conversation beyond just rules and safety—this summit is all about putting AI into action and measuring its impact, especially for countries in the Global South.
There's also a big push for ethical and inclusive AI that benefits everyone, tying in with India's broader mission to build accountable tech ecosystems.
India's recent AI initiatives
India just announced eight projects to create homegrown AI models for Indian languages and key sectors like healthcare and farming.
Plus, 30 new Data and AI Labs will offer hands-on training in smaller cities through the FutureSkills program.
The expanded IndiaAI Fellowship will now support 13,500 students across engineering, medicine, law, commerce—even liberal arts—helping more young people get into the world of AI.