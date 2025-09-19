Meta's new Ray-Ban display glasses let you watch videos
Meta just dropped the Ray-Ban Display glasses—the first smart eyewear with a built-in lens display.
For $799, you get classic Ray-Ban style plus the ability to watch videos, reply to messages, and see real-time subtitles or translations.
The display is controlled by hand gestures via the Meta Neural Band wristband.
The display sits slightly off-center for easy viewing and disappears when you're not using it.
Other announcements from Meta Connect 2025
These new glasses hit US stores on September 30 in black or sand colors.
Meta also announced Oakley Meta Vanguard sports glasses ($499) with 3K video recording and Garmin fitness compatibility, plus an upgraded Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 ($379) with better battery life and camera.
Mark Zuckerberg also teased Horizon TV—a VR platform bringing Disney and Universal content straight to Quest headsets.