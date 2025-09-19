Meta's new Ray-Ban display glasses let you watch videos Technology Sep 19, 2025

Meta just dropped the Ray-Ban Display glasses—the first smart eyewear with a built-in lens display.

For $799, you get classic Ray-Ban style plus the ability to watch videos, reply to messages, and see real-time subtitles or translations.

The display is controlled by hand gestures via the Meta Neural Band wristband.

The display sits slightly off-center for easy viewing and disappears when you're not using it.