Notion's AI agents can work for you, even on weekends
Notion just dropped its 3.0 update, introducing AI Agents that can automate tasks like creating pages, updating databases, and searching across Notion, Slack, or Google Drive.
These assistants can keep working for up to 20 minutes at a stretch—even if you have hundreds of pages—so they're built for anyone juggling a lot.
Agents can pull feedback from different platforms into 1 place
They're made for multi-step jobs: think generating email campaigns, pulling feedback from different platforms into one place, or turning messy meeting notes into polished proposals.
You can set up multiple user profiles to tweak how they work, and fully customizable agents are coming soon.
Right now, you'll need a Business or Enterprise plan to access Notion AI features.
Deep integration with apps like Slack and Google Drive
Notion's AI Agents combine smart language skills with workflow automation so they can plan and execute tasks on their own.
Deep integration with apps like Slack, GitHub, Jira, and Google Drive means smoother cross-platform workflows.