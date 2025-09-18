Next Article
Astronomers discover new quasi-moon that has been with us since 1965
Technology
Astronomers have just spotted a new "quasi-moon" called 2025 PN7 quietly tagging along with Earth for nearly 60 years.
Unlike our regular Moon, this little space rock orbits the Sun but keeps pace with Earth, making it kind of like a cosmic companion we barely noticed until now.
A tiny cosmic companion
2025 PN7 is tiny—about 19 meters across—and so faint you'd need a powerful telescope to spot it.
Its orbit takes it between about 4.5 million and 59.5 million kilometers from us, following an Earth-like path.
Scientists say it's both the smallest and least stable quasi-moon found so far, and expect it to stick around for another six decades before moving on.