India's new data protection rules could impact press freedom
Technology
India's new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules are set to be notified by September 28, 2025.
The DPDP Act, passed this year, aims to safeguard your personal data—think name, contact info, or anything else about you—while still letting tech and businesses grow.
How the Act impacts media reporting
The Act means companies and even the government have to get clear consent before using your data, and you get rights to access or fix it.
But there's a catch: journalists worry that strict consent rules could make reporting tougher and limit public info—especially about officials.
With penalties up to ₹200 crore for violations and no major changes despite media pushback, many fear this could impact transparency and press freedom in India.