India AI Impact Summit 2026: Talk to holograms of Arjuna
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is live at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and everyone's talking about the Jio Sanskriti pavilion.
Here, you can actually chat with holographic avatars of Arjuna and Lord Krishna from the Mahabharata—just walk up and ask them questions about Dharma or life lessons, and they'll respond using some pretty cool tube tech.
Over 300 exhibitors and 3,000 speakers in attendance
This isn't just a small meetup—over 300 exhibitors from 30+ countries and more than 3,000 speakers are here.
The summit runs February 16-20 and covers everything from safe AI to how tech can help society.
Big names in tech, government leaders, and industry CEOs are all joining in.
Arjuna's answers will tie into JioHotstar's new AI-powered Mahabharat series
If you're curious about how AI meets culture or want to see ancient epics go high-tech, this is worth checking out.
Plus, Arjuna's answers tie into JioHotstar's new AI-powered Mahabharat series.
PM Modi kicked off the event on February 19.