India AI Impact Summit 2026: Talk to holograms of Arjuna Technology Feb 20, 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is live at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and everyone's talking about the Jio Sanskriti pavilion.

Here, you can actually chat with holographic avatars of Arjuna and Lord Krishna from the Mahabharata—just walk up and ask them questions about Dharma or life lessons, and they'll respond using some pretty cool tube tech.