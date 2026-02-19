India AI Impact Summit 2026 underway: News in pictures

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening right now at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, drawing leaders, ministers and senior officials from dozens of countries, and a crowd of tech experts and visitors. Big names like PM Modi, French President Macron, Google, OpenAI, and Reliance are all in the mix.

'AI for all' This year's summit emphasizes making artificial intelligence more accessible and affordable for everyone, not just tech giants or wealthy countries.

The goal: spread the benefits of AI far and wide.

Google, Tata, OpenAI are investing in India's AI ecosystem Google is investing $15 billion to boost AI infrastructure in India.

Tata Group and OpenAI are building India's first massive AI data center.

Plus, India earmarked a $1.1 billion fund to support homegrown AI startups.

BharatGen Param2 launched India introduced BharatGen Param2—a new multimodal AI model that works in 22 Indian languages—and there is emphasis on "small AI" solutions for places with limited internet access.

Anthropic's Claude models are also rolling out across Indian businesses.