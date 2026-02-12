India AI Impact Summit 2026: Who's attending, what to expect
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is landing in New Delhi from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam.
It's part of the IndiaAI Mission and brings together top global tech leaders, with Prime Minister Modi set to address the main event on February 19; 15-20 heads of government are expected to attend.
Who's coming?
Expect a seriously impressive guest list—Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, DeepMind's Demis Hassabis, Microsoft President Brad Smith, Bill Gates, Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen—and Indian icons Mukesh Ambani and Nandan Nilekani.
What else to expect?
There'll be daily keynotes and panels focused on how AI impacts people, the planet, and progress.
The expo features over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries across seven themed pavilions.
The IT minister said about $70 billion in investment is already happening and he expects another $50-80 billion to come during the AI Summit; he added he would not be surprised if we get another $100 billion—so it could mean big opportunities ahead.