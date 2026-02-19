India AI Impact Summit: How to access the venue
Planning to attend the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi? Heads up: the Convention Centre will be accessible strictly by invitation only this year.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT just dropped the official access rules—so if you've got an invite, you'll have access to the Convention Centre; access to the Expo Arena, however, will be subject to restrictions: the Expo Arena will remain closed for registered delegates and expo participants, and invitees may be allowed into the AI Impact Expo Arena only after the inaugural session, subject to re-entry and seat availability.
Badge holders, here's your entry protocol
If you have a badge for the big inaugural ceremony, enter through Gates 4 or 10 from 6am seating is first-come, first-served until 7:30am.
After that, feel free to check out other sessions or grab a bite at the food court—just remember re-entry depends on seat availability.
For transport, badge holders drive in via Gate 1 (media uses Gate 5A), there's a handy golf cart shuttle inside, and parking is set up at Purana Qila and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with shuttles straight to Gate 4.
Expect some traffic restrictions near ITPO—cooperating with security will help keep things smooth for everyone.