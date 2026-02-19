India AI Impact Summit: How to access the venue Technology Feb 19, 2026

Planning to attend the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi? Heads up: the Convention Centre will be accessible strictly by invitation only this year.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT just dropped the official access rules—so if you've got an invite, you'll have access to the Convention Centre; access to the Expo Arena, however, will be subject to restrictions: the Expo Arena will remain closed for registered delegates and expo participants, and invitees may be allowed into the AI Impact Expo Arena only after the inaugural session, subject to re-entry and seat availability.