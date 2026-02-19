India AI Summit: Altman, Ambani, and others to speak today

The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi will host a star-studded lineup of global tech and industry leaders today. The summit is aimed at fostering international partnerships and business opportunities in the global AI ecosystem. It highlights India's growing influence in the global AI space and brings together policymakers and thought leaders to discuss its implications worldwide.

Notable attendees Who will speak today The day 4 of the AI Impact Summit will see speeches from Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Wipro's Executive Chairman Rishad Premji. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has pulled out from the summit just hours before his keynote address. PM Modi will address the summit today along with French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

International participation Global leaders from various countries to attend the summit The AI Impact Summit 2026 will be attended by global leaders from 20 countries, including Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay, Bolivia's Edmand Lara Montano, Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Croatia's Andrej Plenkovic and Estonia's Alar Karis. Other attendees include Finland's Petteri Orpo, France's Emmanuel Macron, Greece's Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Guyana's Dr Bharrat Jagdeo. Kazakhstan Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein will also be present.

Advertisement