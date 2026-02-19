India AI Summit: Altman, Ambani, and others to speak today
What's the story
The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi will host a star-studded lineup of global tech and industry leaders today. The summit is aimed at fostering international partnerships and business opportunities in the global AI ecosystem. It highlights India's growing influence in the global AI space and brings together policymakers and thought leaders to discuss its implications worldwide.
Notable attendees
Who will speak today
The day 4 of the AI Impact Summit will see speeches from Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Wipro's Executive Chairman Rishad Premji. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has pulled out from the summit just hours before his keynote address. PM Modi will address the summit today along with French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
International participation
Global leaders from various countries to attend the summit
The AI Impact Summit 2026 will be attended by global leaders from 20 countries, including Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay, Bolivia's Edmand Lara Montano, Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Croatia's Andrej Plenkovic and Estonia's Alar Karis. Other attendees include Finland's Petteri Orpo, France's Emmanuel Macron, Greece's Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Guyana's Dr Bharrat Jagdeo. Kazakhstan Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein will also be present.
Continued participation
More world leaders to grace the event
Mauritius's Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic, Slovakia's Peter Pellegrini, Spain's Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon and Sri Lanka's Anura Kumara Disanayaka will also attend the summit. Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay and Switzerland President Guy Parmelin will be present as well. The Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof and UAE Minister of State for AI Omar Al Olama will also attend this prestigious event.