India AI Summit: TCS introduces AI loom for sari makers
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has showcased an innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) in traditional Kanjivaram sari weaving. The demonstration took place at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi and highlighted a working loom fitted with LED indicators. The lights on this advanced loom indicate which thread color to pick and when, making the weaving process more efficient.
Tech innovation
AI creates 'loom-ready' designs
The patterns for the Kanjivaram saris were not drawn manually, but generated using the TCS Intelligent Design Platform. This system takes voice inputs, hand-drawn sketches or reference images and converts them into 'loom-ready' designs. The output can be previewed in 3D or Augmented Reality (AR), giving a glimpse of how the sari will look before weaving begins.
Efficiency boost
Reducing returns and reworking costs
The introduction of AI in the weaving process has drastically reduced the time taken for design selection, from days or weeks to mere minutes. This is a major breakthrough as up to 40% of finished products in some parts of the handloom sector are returned due to mismatched designs or execution errors. Reworking a sari can be both costly and time-consuming, but AI is changing that scenario.
Skill bridge
Smart Weaver Assist
Along with the design software, TCS also unveiled Smart Weaver Assist. This LED system guides thread movement in real-time, allowing less-experienced weavers to follow complex patterns without memorizing long sequences. The aim is not to replace artisans but to bridge the skill gap between senior weavers and new entrants in India's handloom industry.