India AI Summit: TCS introduces AI loom for sari makers

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has showcased an innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) in traditional Kanjivaram sari weaving. The demonstration took place at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi and highlighted a working loom fitted with LED indicators. The lights on this advanced loom indicate which thread color to pick and when, making the weaving process more efficient.

Tech innovation AI creates 'loom-ready' designs The patterns for the Kanjivaram saris were not drawn manually, but generated using the TCS Intelligent Design Platform. This system takes voice inputs, hand-drawn sketches or reference images and converts them into 'loom-ready' designs. The output can be previewed in 3D or Augmented Reality (AR), giving a glimpse of how the sari will look before weaving begins.

Efficiency boost Reducing returns and reworking costs The introduction of AI in the weaving process has drastically reduced the time taken for design selection, from days or weeks to mere minutes. This is a major breakthrough as up to 40% of finished products in some parts of the handloom sector are returned due to mismatched designs or execution errors. Reworking a sari can be both costly and time-consuming, but AI is changing that scenario.

