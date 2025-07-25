India aims to have 165 satellites in space by 2028

ISRO has a packed schedule, with at least 12 launches lined up for 2025—including the NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite mission this July. Even bigger: India plans to launch its first-ever space station module, BAS-1, by 2028. This will start off robotic but sets the stage for a full five-module Indian space station by 2035.

India is looking to compete with global players

ISRO isn't just launching rockets—it's shifting gears to compete with top global players and tap into new business in space.

With plans reaching out to lunar missions and advanced tech, it's an exciting time if you're into science, tech, or just love seeing what India can do on a world stage.

