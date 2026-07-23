India and UAE to link DigiLocker with UAE verification systems
Technology
India and the United Arab Emirates are joining forces to link DigiLocker with the United Arab Emirates's systems.
This means Indian students and professionals can get their degrees and official papers verified online: no more messy paperwork if you're heading to the United Arab Emirates for jobs or studies.
India UAE JCCA agrees monthly check-ins
This idea was discussed in a separate meeting on the sidelines of the India-UAE Joint Consular Committee (JCCA) meeting in New Delhi, where both sides talked about making life smoother for people moving between the two countries.
They've agreed to monthly check-ins and tech meetings to keep things on track.
Both countries also said they're committed to looking out for each other's communities abroad.