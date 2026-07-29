India and UK scientists find protein potentially blocking malaria spread
Technology
Big news: Scientists from India and the UK just discovered a protein that could actually be targeted to block the spread of malaria, a disease still causing hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide.
The research, led by teams at Delhi's BIRAC-NII and the University of Nottingham, focuses on how malaria parasites multiply inside us.
Targeting Ark1 may stop parasite growth
The key player here is a protein called Ark1, which helps the malaria parasite replicate in human cells.
By targeting Ark1, scientists hope to shut down the parasite's growth, even as current drugs lose their punch due to resistance.
This could be a game-changer for fighting malaria, especially in places like sub-Saharan Africa where it hits hardest.