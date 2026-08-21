India asks Google to block Firebase accounts linked to scams
Technology
India has asked Google to block hundreds of Firebase accounts linked to online scams.
In August 2026, the government's cybercrime team (I4C) flagged 57 websites and databases using Firebase, including seven bank-phishing pages and others used to collect stolen data from victims' phones, such as card details and one-time passwords.
Fake offer sites phished Android users
These sites targeted Android users with fake offers (think credit card rewards or government scheme help) and set up phishing pages to grab one-time passwords and card details.
Some even copied big bank portals like SBI and ICICI, while others pushed shady apps that could steal data or take over devices.
Officials say Firebase's free tools made it a popular spot for scammers in India's digital payments scene.