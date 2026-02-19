India can be AI use case capital of the world
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani thinks India could become the go-to place for testing and scaling artificial intelligence.
At the India AI Impact Summit, he pointed out how platforms like UPI and Aadhaar can help bring AI to billions of people quickly.
'Use case capital of the world'
Nilekani announced "100 diffusion pathways by 2030," a global plan to speed up real-world AI adoption using tech, policy, and strong institutions.
He said India should focus on becoming the "use case capital of the world," saying its digital backbone can make AI work in fields like farming, healthcare, education, and even language access.
Avoiding potential backlash
Nilekani warned that if AI doesn't actually help everyday people—like boosting farmer incomes or improving healthcare—it could face the same backlash globalization did over lost jobs.
The big goal: make sure these new tools deliver real benefits for all, not just a few.