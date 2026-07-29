India clarifies intermediary status for generative AI, Jitin Prasada says
The government just cleared up how generative AI tools, like chatbots, fit into India's IT Act.
Minister Jitin Prasada explained that whether these AI systems get "intermediary" status depends on what they actually do, not the tech they use.
Basically, the rules are meant to be fair for everyone, no matter how advanced their tech is.
IT rules 2026 require AI traceability
To keep their legal protection, platforms using generative AI now have to follow tougher guidelines.
The updated IT Rules (2026) say these platforms must stop illegal AI-made content from spreading, make sure allowed content can be traced, and warn users about sharing banned stuff.
If they don't stick to the rules, they could lose their liability shield under Section 79.
The government also promised that any future laws around deepfakes or synthetic content will go through the usual process, with input from all sides.