India clears ground tests and engine trials for Gaganyaan mission
Technology
India's Gaganyaan mission just hit some major milestones on its journey to launch astronauts into orbit.
The government confirmed that all ground tests for the human-rated rocket are done, and both the Crew and Service Module engines have passed their trials.
With these hurdles cleared, India is now gearing up for its next uncrewed test flight.
Gaganyaan Crew Escape System test completed
Before any astronaut suits up, the team is finishing up key safety checks, like the completed Crew Escape System test and running software simulations.
Four Indian Air Force pilots have already wrapped up basic training in Russia.
If all goes as planned, Gaganyaan will send its first crew into space in early 2027, with even bigger dreams ahead: an Indian space station by 2035 and a Moon landing by 2040.