India debates AI regulation amid deepfake fears and legal scrutiny
India is figuring out how to handle the rise of AI, especially with worries about deepfakes, voice cloning, and fake news spreading online.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee has summoned major social media companies and government officials to discuss who should be responsible for what happens on their sites.
The government has also told the Supreme Court it might bring in legislation specifically for AI-related crimes.
Experts split on new AI laws
Some experts think current laws like the IT Act already cover things like online fraud and impersonation but admit enforcement is tricky.
Former IT Secretary and former NASSCOM President R. Chandrasekhar suggests fixing those gaps first before making new rules.
Others, like Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, believe generative AI brings totally new risks, like synthetic content going viral, that need fresh legislation.
For now, policymakers are stuck balancing innovation with keeping people safe as AI keeps evolving.