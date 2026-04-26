India debates AI training payments amid Times Network advocacy

Publishers oppose nonprofit royalties plan

The proposed model would have a nonprofit handle royalty payments, but many publishers want the freedom to strike their own deals with AI firms instead.

Experts are calling out the lack of clear rules on intellectual property and fair use—Kanishk Agrawal points out it's tough to protect original work, while Kumar Rajagopalan says we need better standards for what counts as "fair usage."

Others worry about how payments would actually get distributed, with Maaz Ansari suggesting flexible options like flat fees or revenue sharing to fit different industries.