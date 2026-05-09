India developing health AI benchmarking platform for Ayushman Bharat
India is developing a new Health AI benchmarking platform to test how well artificial intelligence models work using real Indian health data.
Announced by National Health Authority CEO Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal, the platform's goal is to make sure AI used in Ayushman Bharat's massive health insurance scheme, processing nearly 40,000 claims a day, actually fits Indian needs and keeps things safe and reliable.
IIT Kanpur platform emphasizes privacy
Built with IIT Kanpur, the platform uses a privacy-focused setup where your data stays put unless you say otherwise.
Dr. Barnwal pointed out that AI trained on foreign data often misses the mark in India because our health issues and demographics are unique.
He emphasized, Barnwal said AI applications in healthcare must be validated in the Indian context to ensure reliability, safety and trust., making trust and responsibility front and center in healthcare tech here.