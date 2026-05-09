India developing health AI benchmarking platform for Ayushman Bharat

IIT Kanpur platform emphasizes privacy

Built with IIT Kanpur, the platform uses a privacy-focused setup where your data stays put unless you say otherwise.

Dr. Barnwal pointed out that AI trained on foreign data often misses the mark in India because our health issues and demographics are unique.

He emphasized, Barnwal said AI applications in healthcare must be validated in the Indian context to ensure reliability, safety and trust., making trust and responsibility front and center in healthcare tech here.