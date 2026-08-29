India doubles 5G radiation limit to 10W/m2 September 2026
Technology
India is raising its 5G radiation limit from 5 to 10W per square meter starting September 2026, matching rules already followed in places like most European Union countries, the UK and Japan.
This means stronger signals can reach farther with fewer towers, so better coverage and less clutter on city skylines.
New limits lower 5G rollout costs
The new rules are a big win for telecom companies: rolling out or upgrading 5G will cost less and be more efficient.
Vodafone Idea gets some breathing room as it builds its network, while Airtel and Jio can make better use of their existing sites.
Officials say these updated limits are based on international safety guidelines, and studies cited by telcos show no adverse health effects from wireless technologies.