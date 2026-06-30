India establishes world's 1st nuclear heat hydrogen plant at Kalpakkam
Technology
India has set up the world's first hydrogen plant that uses heat from a nuclear reactor instead of electricity.
This new facility at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, taps into the Fast Breeder Test Reactor to produce hydrogen with a homegrown copper-chlorine process, meaning no fossil fuels are burned and zero carbon emissions are produced.
Pilot plant tests 24/7 pink hydrogen
This plant is basically a test run for making clean "pink hydrogen" at scale.
Unlike solar or wind, it can work 24/7, rain or shine, which is huge for industries like steel and fertilizer that need steady supplies.
If scaled up, this technology could help India hit its climate goals without overhauling existing factories.