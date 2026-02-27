India has 'highest AI diffusion rate': Ashwini Vaishnaw
Technology
India has 'probably the highest AI diffusion rate both in consumer and enterprise sector,' according to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Speaking at the Rising Bharat Summit 2026, he called the shift from traditional coding to AI-powered coding a "once in a generation transition," and highlighted just how much AI is changing the tech landscape here.
IT minister promises more support for smooth transition
Vaishnaw shared that Indian IT companies are already laying down the groundwork for this big change.
He promised more support and skilled talent to help everyone adapt smoothly, and encouraged teamwork between industry leaders and government.
The government, he added, is committed to making sure India's IT sector has what it needs to thrive as AI takes center stage.