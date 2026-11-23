India inaugurates its 1st human metabolic chamber at CMC Vellore
India has set up its very first human metabolic chamber facility at CMC Vellore, launched by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava.
Built with help from TIFR, this high-tech room is all about studying how our bodies use energy, fat, and carbohydrates, especially looking at diabetes and obesity in the Indian context.
Chamber enables metabolic disorder research
The chamber is basically a special room where volunteers eat, sleep, and go about daily life while scientists track their oxygen use and carbon dioxide output for 24 hours or longer.
With support from research groups in India and abroad, this facility could lead to better ways to understand metabolic disorders in the Indian population.