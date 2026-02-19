India introduces 'MANAV' framework at AI Impact Summit
Technology
Prime Minister Modi just introduced the 'MANAV' framework at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.
India also issued new AI Governance Guidelines that aim to ensure AI is fair, transparent, and focused on people—not just data or numbers.
AI should not treat humans as mere data points: Modi
Modi made it clear: "Humans should not become mere data points or raw material for AI,"
The plan is to let AI grow but keep humans in charge.
India wants to set the global standard for responsible AI by balancing innovation with real protections like privacy, voluntary commitments, and expert oversight—especially important as tech keeps moving fast.