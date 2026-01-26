India is building 12 homegrown AI models to solve big challenges
India just announced it's working on 12 "sovereign" AI models to tackle real issues like farming, healthcare, weather, and government services.
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news at Davos, highlighting a five-part plan to boost India's own AI power.
Why does it matter?
These AI models are designed to be efficient (they'll run on smaller GPU clusters), making them affordable for most businesses.
The project also protects Indian data and supports local and regional languages—helping keep tech accessible and secure for everyone.
Plus, it aims to train more people in AI skills and put India on the global map as a leader in artificial intelligence.