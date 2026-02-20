India is building its own AI data center in space
Technology
Agnikul Cosmos (from Chennai) and NeevCloud just announced they're building India's first homegrown AI data center—literally in low-Earth orbit.
They'll use Agnikul's rocket upper stage as a satellite, packing it with AI inferencing hardware to run NeevCloud's tech.
The lower part of the rocket comes back down; the top stays up, working in space.
The 1st test launches should happen by the end of 2026
This solar-powered setup will make super-fast AI possible for things like defense and ships at sea.
Agnikul Cosmos and NeevCloud are preparing for a maiden orbital launch this year (2026); no firm date/deadline is given in the source.
If all goes well, they want to scale the network to more than 600 orbital edge data centers over the next few years—a huge leap for India's space and tech scene!