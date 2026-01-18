India is building the world's 1st human-carrying drone ambulance
Andhra Pradesh and Anna University's UAV Research Centre are teaming up to create a drone ambulance that can actually carry people—making it a global first.
After impressing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu just this week, the project aims to make emergency medical help much faster and more accessible.
How this drone ambulance works
The drone will carry up to 150kg, fly for 90 minutes, and cover up to 50km at speeds of 50-60km/h.
It's built not just for patient transport but also for delivering blood, medicines, samples—basically turning the sky into an express lane for emergencies.
When you'll see it in action (and how safe it is)
The first prototype is set to take off in May 2026.
Safety-wise, it'll have real-time tracking, geo-fencing, backup systems, and can even land itself if things get tricky—including autonomous emergency landing capabilities.