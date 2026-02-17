India is hosting the 1st-ever 'Global AI Summit'

Expect a packed schedule with many sessions and speakers covering everything from safe AI to social good. Big launches include 12 indigenous foundation models and showcases of real-world innovations in health, agriculture, education, and public services.

Startups and world leaders at the summit

The summit is hosting more than 600 startups from around the world and India has earmarked $1.1 billion for a state-backed venture capital fund to invest in AI and advanced manufacturing startups.

With big names like Sundar Pichai and Emmanuel Macron attending, it's a major moment for anyone interested in tech careers or seeing how AI will impact daily life in India.