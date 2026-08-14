India-Israel hackathon unites 1,300 participants on 14 health care problems
Just wrapped up, the first India-Israel Hackathon brought together 1,300 participants to solve 14 tough health care problems.
With problem statements sourced from hospitals, start-ups and universities, teams created practical solutions like an Indian system that tracks patient recovery using real-time video analysis and an Israeli wheelchair device that helps with limb movement (no electricity needed).
Indian Embassy praises Ori Kadvil hackathon
Started by Ori Kadvil from Israel's Indian Jewish community, the hackathon aimed to boost ties between India and Israel.
Mixed teams got guidance from mentors and experts and tackled challenges together.
The Indian Embassy called it a great example of youth-led projects making a real impact and helping people connect across borders.
The event is expected to spark more technology collaborations in health care in the future.