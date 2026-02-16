India issues 1st-ever AI guidelines ahead of AI impact summit
Just before the India-AI Impact Summit, the government rolled out its first-ever official guidelines for how AI should be used and managed.
The new framework is all about encouraging cool tech innovations while making sure things like bias and misuse don't get out of hand.
The focus? People, the planet, and progress—so everyone benefits from smarter, safer AI.
The framework lays down seven core "sutras" (think: guiding principles) like trust, fairness, accountability, and sustainability.
Instead of making a whole new law just for AI, it builds on existing IT and data protection rules.
National bodies will handle oversight—setting safety standards and checking risks.
Plus, the framework calls on AI developers to keep things transparent and to cooperate with regulators, calling for transparency reports, disclosures and grievance mechanisms, and indicating that high-risk applications are expected to follow stronger safeguards.
The government says the move aims to position India not only as a major user of AI but also as a global voice in shaping responsible and inclusive AI governance.