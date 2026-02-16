India issues 1st-ever AI guidelines ahead of AI impact summit

The framework lays down 7 core 'sutras'

The framework lays down seven core "sutras" (think: guiding principles) like trust, fairness, accountability, and sustainability.

Instead of making a whole new law just for AI, it builds on existing IT and data protection rules.

National bodies will handle oversight—setting safety standards and checking risks.

Plus, the framework calls on AI developers to keep things transparent and to cooperate with regulators, calling for transparency reports, disclosures and grievance mechanisms, and indicating that high-risk applications are expected to follow stronger safeguards.

The government says the move aims to position India not only as a major user of AI but also as a global voice in shaping responsible and inclusive AI governance.